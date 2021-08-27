Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,933 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of IAA worth $64,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in IAA by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 364,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in IAA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IAA by 12.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in IAA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $53.21 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

