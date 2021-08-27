Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.13 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

