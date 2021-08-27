Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.63 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303,203 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $62,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF opened at $69.96 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.