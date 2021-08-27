ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $155,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

