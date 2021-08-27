Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 8%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 27,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,314,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $694.73 million, a P/E ratio of -866.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 92.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veru by 26.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $90,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

