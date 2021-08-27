Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

VRTX opened at $198.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

