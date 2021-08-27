Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Sells $17,520,000.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Platinum Equity Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 166,591 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

