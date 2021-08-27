Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after buying an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

