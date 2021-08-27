Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 874 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

