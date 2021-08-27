Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EPV stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78.

