Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.