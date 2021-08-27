Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE:SPR opened at $39.82 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

