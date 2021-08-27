Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VERA. Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

