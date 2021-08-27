Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 1,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 299,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,188 shares of company stock worth $1,938,494. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

