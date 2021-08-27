Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 314.3% in August

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.