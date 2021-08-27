Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

