Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $411.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $413.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

