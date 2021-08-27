Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 370,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,710,000 after buying an additional 62,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 150,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $410.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,667,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,848. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $413.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

