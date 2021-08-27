Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

