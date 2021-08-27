Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 49,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 274,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

