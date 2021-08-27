Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

