Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $247.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.