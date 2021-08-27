Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

