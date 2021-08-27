Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.