Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is NinePointTwo Capital’s 6th Largest Position

NinePointTwo Capital decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.2% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. 235,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.83.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.