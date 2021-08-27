Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,753,000.

VEA opened at $51.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83.

