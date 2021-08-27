VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 120,360 shares.The stock last traded at $51.86 and had previously closed at $51.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

