VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 120,360 shares.The stock last traded at $51.86 and had previously closed at $51.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.