Vail Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,332 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,343% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $299.19 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $208.46 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

