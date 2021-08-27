UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UWMC. Barclays lifted their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $4,071,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

