Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of USNZY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.