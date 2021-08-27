Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target upped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

