Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Critical Comparison

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Foundation and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 33.78% 14.42% 1.43% Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Unity Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $298.54 million 3.56 $84.37 million $1.88 12.61 Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.61 $23.64 million $2.19 10.54

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Foundation pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Foundation and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Summary

First Foundation beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

