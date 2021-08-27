UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lessened by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $416.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $393.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

