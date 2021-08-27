United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded up $5.31 on Friday, hitting $352.95. 5,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

