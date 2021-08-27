Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

