UniLayer (LAYER) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and $7.36 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,261,638 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

