UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $40,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UniFirst by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.52. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

