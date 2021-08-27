Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

