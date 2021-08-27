UBS Group Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $149.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

