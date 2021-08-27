U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE USPH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 53,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

