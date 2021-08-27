u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of CHF 65.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. u-blox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

UBLXF opened at $72.90 on Monday. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

