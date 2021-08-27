Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $170,955,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.61 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

