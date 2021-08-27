Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 350.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 566,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,017. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.