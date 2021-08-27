TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 56,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,799,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Several analysts have commented on TSP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,773,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.