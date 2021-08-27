Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.54

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.54 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 44.17 ($0.58). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 44.22 ($0.58), with a volume of 4,227,760 shares.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of £632.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.54.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £447.91 ($585.20). Also, insider Mitch Ingram acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

