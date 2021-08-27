TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.21 on Friday. TUI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

