TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

TTEC stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

