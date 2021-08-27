TrustVerse Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $115,900.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00742909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00097275 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

