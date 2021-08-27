Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 227,836 shares.The stock last traded at $32.31 and had previously closed at $32.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trustmark by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 133,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

