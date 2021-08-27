Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 500 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.31. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.11 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

